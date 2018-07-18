Eastern Platinum (ELR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSE:ELR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 110200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome assets in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project located on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

