Eastern Bank Sells 229,460 Shares of Masco Corp (MAS)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 229,460 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,255,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 2,720.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,357,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,184 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Masco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,623,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 21.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,041,000 after purchasing an additional 243,321 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 21,367.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,153,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,839 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.48. 226,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,282. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 512.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

