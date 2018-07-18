Eastern Bank Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1,520.8% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.82.

Intuit traded up $1.85, reaching $218.33, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,041. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.65 and a fifty-two week high of $216.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 79.36% and a net margin of 20.39%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.21, for a total transaction of $796,909.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,513 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.16, for a total value of $1,086,943.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,277 shares of company stock valued at $65,648,052 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

