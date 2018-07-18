Eastern Bank Has $214,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,477 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,709,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,618,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,533,000 after acquiring an additional 66,873 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,004,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,760,000 after acquiring an additional 872,103 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,090,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,075,000 after acquiring an additional 28,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,942,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $5,805,738.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,009,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 102,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $11,295,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,484 shares of company stock worth $19,325,083. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

Texas Instruments traded down $0.10, reaching $115.70, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,749. The stock has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $79.60 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 43.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.