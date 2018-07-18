Eastern Bank Has $1.86 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Eastern Bank decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,806 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 198,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 52,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter.

JNK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. 486,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,002,086. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $37.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

