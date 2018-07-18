Dynegy (DYN) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dynegy earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.1194631167862 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
Shares of Dynegy remained flat at $$12.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.59. Dynegy has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $13.92.
About Dynegy
Dynegy Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells electric energy, capacity, and ancillary services in the United States. It operates in five segments: PJM, NY/NE, ERCOT, MISO, and CAISO. The company sells its services on a wholesale basis from its power generation facilities. It has a fleet of 43 power plants in 12 states totaling approximately 28,000 megawatts of generating capacity.
