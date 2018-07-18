Downing Four VCT to Issue Dividend of GBX 24 (DO1D)

Downing Four VCT (LON:DO1D) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share on Monday, August 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Downing Four VCT traded down GBX 0.19 ($0.00), reaching GBX 0.35 ($0.00), during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Downing Four VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 76 ($1.01).

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Four VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Four VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.