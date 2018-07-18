Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) PT Raised to $270.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. ValuEngine upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.33.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $282.04 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $166.74 and a fifty-two week high of $293.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.23. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $785.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 20,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.42, for a total value of $5,511,041.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.0% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

