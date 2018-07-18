DNotes Tops 24-Hour Volume of $57,375.00 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, DNotes has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DNotes has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $57,375.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DNotes

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

DNotes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

