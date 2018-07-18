DMarket (DMT) Price Tops $0.19

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One DMarket token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002514 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. DMarket has a market cap of $9.41 million and $231,897.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004131 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00527272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00183562 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025805 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001139 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,216,064 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.