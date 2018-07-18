DISH Network Corp (DISH) Insider Purchases $164,950.00 in Stock

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) insider James Defranco acquired 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,168,529 shares in the company, valued at $38,549,771.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Defranco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 12th, James Defranco acquired 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, James Defranco acquired 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, James Defranco acquired 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00.

On Monday, June 11th, James Defranco acquired 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00.

On Monday, June 4th, James Defranco acquired 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00.

NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. 2,756,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,162. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. DISH Network Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DISH. Barclays reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2,135.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

