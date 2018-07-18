Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.29) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.96) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 370 ($4.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 440 ($5.82) to GBX 403 ($5.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 452 ($5.98) to GBX 435 ($5.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 404.46 ($5.35).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group opened at GBX 340.50 ($4.51) on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 332.28 ($4.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 411.30 ($5.44).

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Jane Hanson bought 11,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £40,009.63 ($52,957.82).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.