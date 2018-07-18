Dillard’s (DDS) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dillard’s earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.9354530848284 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $85.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,739. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Bank of America raised Dillard’s from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.37 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Dillard’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 495 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $45,648.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 569 shares in the company, valued at $52,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael S. Mcniff sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $933,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,226 shares of company stock worth $10,699,113 over the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

