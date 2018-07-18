Differential Brands Group (DFBG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ:DFBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Differential Brands Group Inc. designs, develops and markets apparel products primarily in the United States. Its product line includes women, men and children denim jeans, related casual wear and accessories and pants, jackets and other bottoms. The Company’s brand consists of Hudson and Robert Graham. Differential Brands Group Inc., formerly known as Joe’s Jeans Inc., is based in Commerce, California. “

Get Differential Brands Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DFBG. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Differential Brands Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Differential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Differential Brands Group traded up $0.44, reaching $6.00, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,773. Differential Brands Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ:DFBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.38). Differential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $38.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. sell-side analysts predict that Differential Brands Group will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Differential Brands Group stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Differential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFBG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.29% of Differential Brands Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Differential Brands Group

Differential Brands Group Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. It operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. The company's product line includes men's sport shirts, knits, sweaters, polos, T-shirts, denim jeans, bottoms, shorts, sport coats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Differential Brands Group (DFBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Differential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Differential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.