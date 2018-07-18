DeviantCoin (DEV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,541.00

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $50,541.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00015665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Octaex. In the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001592 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DeviantCoin Coin Profile

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 11,160,913 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,572 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Octaex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

