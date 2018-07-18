Destination XL Group (DXLG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Destination XL Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.8780196234593 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

Destination XL Group traded up $0.05, reaching $2.20, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Destination XL Group news, Director Willem Mesdag bought 72,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $128,174.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

