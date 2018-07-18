Desjardins Cuts Alaris Royalty (AD) Price Target to C$19.00

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Saturday. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s FY2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Alaris Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Alaris Royalty to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

AD stock opened at C$16.07 on Friday. Alaris Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$15.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.91.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.47). The business had revenue of C$23.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.00 million. Alaris Royalty had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 42.91%.

In related news, Director Jack Chuck Lee bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.74 per share, with a total value of C$50,368.00. Also, Director Robert Bertram bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $147,958.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

