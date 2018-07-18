Dermira (DERM) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) shares traded down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.73. 1,308,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,319,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Dermira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dermira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.09). Dermira had a negative return on equity of 95.84% and a negative net margin of 8,823.69%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that Dermira Inc will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans acquired 12,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 49,805 shares of company stock worth $479,517 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dermira in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

