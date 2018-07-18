Debenhams (DEB) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Debenhams (LON:DEB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.95% from the company’s previous close.

DEB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Debenhams from GBX 30 ($0.40) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Debenhams from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 33 ($0.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Numis Securities reduced their price target on shares of Debenhams from GBX 30 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Debenhams from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 21 ($0.28) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Debenhams in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

Shares of DEB stock opened at GBX 13.15 ($0.17) on Monday. Debenhams has a 1 year low of GBX 25.46 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 55.60 ($0.74).

Debenhams (LON:DEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported GBX 2.80 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)). Debenhams had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%.

Debenhams Company Profile

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers products in the categories of women's wear, men's wear, children's wear, lingerie, accessories, beauty, gift, home, furniture, electrical, and others.

