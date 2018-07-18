DCT Industrial Trust (DCT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “DCT Industrial is a leading real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT’s actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics. DCT maintains a Baa2 rating from Moody’s Investors Service and a BBB from Standard & Poor’s Rating Services. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of DCT Industrial Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust opened at $64.66 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DCT Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $67.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. DCT Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DCT Industrial Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

