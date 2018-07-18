Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAY. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $84,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,320.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $5,320,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

