Datawatch (DWCH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. Datawatch had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. Datawatch’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Datawatch traded down $0.35, reaching $11.30, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 104,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,679. The company has a market capitalization of $136.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Datawatch has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DWCH. ValuEngine upgraded Datawatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Datawatch in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datawatch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Datawatch Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes business computer software products to self-service data preparation and visual data discovery markets in the United States and internationally. Its software solutions allow organizations to access, analyze, and visualize their information.

