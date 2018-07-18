Datawallet Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX and Bibox. During the last week, Datawallet has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and $280,171.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003996 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015111 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00531096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00182054 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025773 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00017099 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.