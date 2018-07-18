Daqo New Energy (DQ) Shares Down 5%

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) shares fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $35.48. 739,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 547,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on DQ. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $373.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.53. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $103.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,113,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 55,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 554.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.