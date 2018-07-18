Daniel B. Marsili Sells 19,500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $1,275,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive traded down $0.75, reaching $64.81, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3,712,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,486.69% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,953,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,608 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,886,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,612 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,830,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,839 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,380,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,358,000 after acquiring an additional 206,753 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,808,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,693,000 after acquiring an additional 189,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

