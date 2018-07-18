Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 445.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.82. 247,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,535. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $78.97 and a 52-week high of $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 78,379 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $7,968,792.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,125,344.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 18,001 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $1,827,281.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,589.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,940 shares of company stock worth $24,527,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

