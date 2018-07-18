CVS Health Corp (CVS) Position Boosted by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 53.8% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $7,854,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CVS Health by 33.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in CVS Health by 18.7% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 7,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.74.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,611.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health opened at $67.94 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

