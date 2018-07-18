Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,784. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $140.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

