Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) announced a dividend on Friday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Crystal Amber Fund opened at GBX 233.75 ($3.09) on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Crystal Amber Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 248.70 ($3.29).

About Crystal Amber Fund

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended activist fund. The Fund’s objective is to provide its shareholders with a total return, which is expected to comprise primarily capital growth but with the potential for distributions from realized distributable reserves, including distributions arising from the realization of investments.

