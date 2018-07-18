CryptoEscudo (CESC) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

CryptoEscudo (CURRENCY:CESC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, CryptoEscudo has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar. One CryptoEscudo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. CryptoEscudo has a market capitalization of $159,655.00 and $0.00 worth of CryptoEscudo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.01203600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004927 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006214 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007799 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00017193 BTC.

CryptoEscudo Coin Profile

CryptoEscudo (CESC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. CryptoEscudo’s total supply is 594,105,100 coins and its circulating supply is 144,105,100 coins. CryptoEscudo’s official Twitter account is @cryptoescudo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoEscudo is cryptoescudo.pt

CryptoEscudo Coin Trading

CryptoEscudo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEscudo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEscudo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoEscudo using one of the exchanges listed above.

