Crown (CCK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.75. Crown also updated its FY18 guidance to $5.15-5.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crown from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Crown traded down $0.28, hitting $45.12, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,630. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. Crown had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 56.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,252,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

