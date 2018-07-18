Crown (CCK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Crown had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 56.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CCK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,630. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,378 shares in the company, valued at $21,252,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.