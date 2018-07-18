Crown (CCK) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Crown (NYSE:CCK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Crown earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.0826118323818 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Crown opened at $45.40 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Crown has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $62.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 56.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Crown will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 491,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,252,098.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

