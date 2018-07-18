Cropcoin (CROP) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Cropcoin (CURRENCY:CROP) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Cropcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Cropcoin has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. Cropcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,354.00 worth of Cropcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004003 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000530 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00508974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00173980 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00026412 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00016753 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001110 BTC.

About Cropcoin

Cropcoin (CRYPTO:CROP) is a coin. Cropcoin’s total supply is 35,039,030 coins. Cropcoin’s official website is www.cropcoin.net . Cropcoin’s official Twitter account is @IamCropcoin

Buying and Selling Cropcoin

Cropcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cropcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cropcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cropcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

