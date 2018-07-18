Critical Survey: Natus Medical (BABY) versus Cutera (CUTR)

Natus Medical (NASDAQ: BABY) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natus Medical and Cutera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical $500.97 million 2.16 -$20.29 million $1.45 21.90 Cutera $151.49 million 3.89 $29.99 million $0.77 56.17

Cutera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natus Medical. Natus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cutera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Natus Medical has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Natus Medical and Cutera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cutera 0 2 3 0 2.60

Natus Medical currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.58%. Cutera has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.86%. Given Natus Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Natus Medical is more favorable than Cutera.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Natus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Cutera shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Natus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cutera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Natus Medical and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical -4.71% 10.96% 6.71% Cutera 18.54% 16.12% 9.87%

Summary

Cutera beats Natus Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The company provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); and essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. Natus Medical Incorporated was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity; Juliet, a laser system for vaginal health; and Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin rejuvenation. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; and CoolGlide, as well as myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

