Critical Contrast: Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) and Obsidian Energy (OBE)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) and Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cabot Oil & Gas and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 2 8 14 0 2.50 Obsidian Energy 0 3 3 0 2.50

Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $30.21, suggesting a potential upside of 26.19%. Obsidian Energy has a consensus target price of $1.86, suggesting a potential upside of 76.67%. Given Obsidian Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than Cabot Oil & Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Obsidian Energy does not pay a dividend. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 4.4, suggesting that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 6.51% 10.56% 5.50% Obsidian Energy -40.68% -8.18% -5.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Obsidian Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $1.76 billion 6.13 $100.39 million $0.48 49.88 Obsidian Energy $354.70 million 1.50 -$64.79 million ($0.13) -8.08

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Obsidian Energy on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 9,726 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta. It also owns an interest in the Deep Basin development area covering an area of 700 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

