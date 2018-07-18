Critical Analysis: IDACORP (IDA) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

IDACORP (NYSE: IDA) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

IDACORP has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

76.6% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of IDACORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDACORP and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.45 $212.41 million $4.21 21.97 Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.56 billion 1.47 $167.18 million $1.65 20.95

IDACORP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hawaiian Electric Industries. Hawaiian Electric Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IDACORP and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 2 1 0 0 1.33 Hawaiian Electric Industries 1 2 0 0 1.67

IDACORP currently has a consensus target price of $82.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.79%. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus target price of $31.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.37%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than IDACORP.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 15.88% 9.62% 3.45% Hawaiian Electric Industries 6.64% 8.96% 1.46%

Dividends

IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. IDACORP pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. IDACORP has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

IDACORP beats Hawaiian Electric Industries on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided electric service to approximately 545,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,857 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, and 223 energized distribution substations, as well as approximately 27,441 pole-miles of distribution lines. Its principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. The company, through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

