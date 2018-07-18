Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

CS opened at $15.14 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 459,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

