Craig Hallum Raises Neogen (NEOG) Price Target to $70.00

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of Neogen traded down $2.67, reaching $81.33, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 4,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,599. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.30. Neogen has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $84.77.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Neogen had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Herbert sold 36,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,574,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,140. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Neogen by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 34,389 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.