CRA International (CRAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. CRA International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRA International opened at $54.23 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $442.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.77. CRA International has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 9,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $526,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,546.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 3,166 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $173,908.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,010.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues.

