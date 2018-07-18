CRA International (CRAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.
CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. CRA International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CRA International opened at $54.23 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $442.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.77. CRA International has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $58.74.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th.
About CRA International
CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues.
