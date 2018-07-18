CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CPI Aerostructures, Inc. is comprised of two distinct entities: CPI Aerostructures, Inc. and Kolar, Inc. CPI is engaged in contract production of structural aircraft parts and sub-assemblies for the commercial and military sectors of the aircraft industry. In connection with its commercial assembly operations, CPI provides engineering, technical and program management services to its customers. Kolar manufactures precision machine parts and sub-assemblies for the electronics industry, including computer and microwave device manufacturers. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

CPI Aerostructures opened at $10.25 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 71.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter worth $121,000.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

