Corning Incorporated (GLW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Guggenheim set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning traded up $0.02, reaching $29.21, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 62,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Corning has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Corning had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $6,456,419.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $950,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,715.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,582,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,121,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,870,000 after buying an additional 344,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,643,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,591,000 after buying an additional 68,342 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $8,208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 473,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 258,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.