Corning (GLW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Corning to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. Corning’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning opened at $29.19 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Corning has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 2nd. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $6,456,419.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $950,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,715.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.