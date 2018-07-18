Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $352,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. AXA raised its position in Albemarle by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 4,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $681,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Albemarle by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 20,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle traded down $0.23, reaching $96.74, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 84,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,523. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $86.75 and a twelve month high of $144.99. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $821.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.20 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Nomura lowered their target price on Albemarle to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.