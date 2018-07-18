Corium International Inc (CORI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) to report sales of $6.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corium International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.87 million and the lowest is $6.56 million. Corium International reported sales of $8.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corium International will report full year sales of $33.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.11 million to $34.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $36.63 million to $36.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corium International.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Corium International had a negative net margin of 156.05% and a negative return on equity of 273.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corium International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corium International in the second quarter worth $521,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Corium International during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corium International by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Corium International during the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Corium International by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 32,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.55. Corium International has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

