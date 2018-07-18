Corelogic (CLGX) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Corelogic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corelogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Corelogic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised Corelogic from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Shares of Corelogic traded up $0.17, hitting $53.75, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 2,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,945. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. Corelogic has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.03 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corelogic news, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $40,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $511,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,947,497.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corelogic by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,133,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,663,000 after purchasing an additional 158,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Corelogic by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,525,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,211,000 after purchasing an additional 532,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Corelogic by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,654,000 after purchasing an additional 114,464 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Corelogic by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 518,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Corelogic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 512,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.