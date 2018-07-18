Contrasting Rice Midstream Partners (RMP) and Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE: RMP) and Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rice Midstream Partners and Summit Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rice Midstream Partners $294.69 million 6.21 $177.97 million N/A N/A Summit Midstream Partners $488.74 million 2.48 $85.68 million $1.64 9.88

Rice Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Midstream Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Rice Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rice Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Summit Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Summit Midstream Partners pays out 140.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rice Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Rice Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rice Midstream Partners and Summit Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rice Midstream Partners 0 9 2 0 2.18 Summit Midstream Partners 1 4 4 0 2.33

Rice Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. Summit Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.83%. Given Rice Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rice Midstream Partners is more favorable than Summit Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Rice Midstream Partners and Summit Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rice Midstream Partners 59.40% 10.01% 8.61% Summit Midstream Partners 17.59% 13.23% 4.88%

Summary

Rice Midstream Partners beats Summit Midstream Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rice Midstream Partners Company Profile

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Compression, and Water Services. Its natural gas gathering and compression assets consist of natural gas gathering and compression systems that serve producers in the dry gas core of the Marcellus Shale in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company also provides water services to support well completion activities, as well as to collect and recycle or dispose of flowback and produced water in Washington and Greene counties, Pennsylvania; and Belmont County, Ohio. Rice Midstream Management LLC serves as the general partner of Rice Midstream Partners LP. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services. It operates in five unconventional resource basins, including the Appalachian Basin, which comprises the Utica and Point Pleasant shale formations in southeastern Ohio, and the Marcellus Shale formation in northern West Virginia; the Williston Basin that consists of the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in northwestern North Dakota; the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in north-central Texas; the Piceance Basin that comprises the Mesaverde formation, and the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in western Colorado and eastern Utah; and the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in northeastern Colorado. The company serves natural gas and crude oil producers. Summit Midstream GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Summit Midstream Partners, LP was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

