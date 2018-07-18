Consensus (SEN) Price Hits $0.0191 on Exchanges

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One Consensus token can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and IDEX. Consensus has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $51,794.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00058019 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00374986 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004598 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

