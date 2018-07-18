Conduent (CNDT) vs. EVO Payments (EVOP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Conduent (NYSE: CNDT) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent 2.33% 5.79% 2.62% EVO Payments N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Conduent and EVO Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 3 4 0 2.57 EVO Payments 0 5 3 0 2.38

Conduent presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.31%. EVO Payments has a consensus price target of $23.86, indicating a potential upside of 8.44%. Given Conduent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than EVO Payments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Conduent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conduent and EVO Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $6.02 billion 0.64 $181.00 million $0.85 21.69 EVO Payments $504.75 million 3.40 -$40.24 million N/A N/A

Conduent has higher revenue and earnings than EVO Payments.

Summary

Conduent beats EVO Payments on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. This segment delivers end-to-end business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting services that enable its clients to optimize their processes. It also provides industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Public Sector segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems. In addition, it offers payment services comprising prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; human resources services; finance and accounting services; legal business services; workforce learning services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. The company is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization, and settlement and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an intermediary between merchants and card networks. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

