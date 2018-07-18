Comparing Zillow Group Inc Class C (Z) and Its Competitors

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ: Z) is one of 122 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Zillow Group Inc Class C to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group Inc Class C and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc Class C 0 5 4 0 2.44 Zillow Group Inc Class C Competitors 789 3819 7288 312 2.58

Zillow Group Inc Class C presently has a consensus target price of $56.22, indicating a potential downside of 11.51%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 1.34%. Given Zillow Group Inc Class C’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group Inc Class C has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group Inc Class C has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group Inc Class C’s peers have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Zillow Group Inc Class C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Zillow Group Inc Class C shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group Inc Class C and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc Class C $1.08 billion -$94.42 million 423.53 Zillow Group Inc Class C Competitors $2.55 billion $352.42 million 12.67

Zillow Group Inc Class C’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group Inc Class C. Zillow Group Inc Class C is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group Inc Class C and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc Class C -9.59% -0.40% -0.33% Zillow Group Inc Class C Competitors 4.90% 3.81% 0.74%

Summary

Zillow Group Inc Class C peers beat Zillow Group Inc Class C on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Zillow Group Inc Class C Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and OutEast.com. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

